2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2dr Auto 1.8T SEL
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,500
  • Invoice
    $29,280

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    100 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    168.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3225 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars