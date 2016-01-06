2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
Pricing
-
MSRP
$30,500
-
Invoice
$29,280
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
28 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,
A/T
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
HD Radio,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Premium Sound System
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Navigation System,
Telematics,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
100 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
168.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3225 lbs
Other Details