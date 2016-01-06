Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,840
Invoice$29,452
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)119.3 in
Length,Overall (in)200.2 in
Height,Overall (in)68.9 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Minivans