2016 Toyota Sienna

2016 Toyota Sienna 5dr 7-Pass Van LE FWD Mobility
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,840
  • Invoice
    $29,452

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.9 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans