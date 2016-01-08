Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,370
-
Invoice$26,667
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG33 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, HD Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)181.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3925 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.3
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD