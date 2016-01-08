2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
$33,610
$31,593
Gas/Electric Hybrid
33 MPG
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
HD Radio,
MP3 Player
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirror Memory,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Rear Parking Aid,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Remote Trunk Release,
Power Liftgate,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Back-Up Camera,
Bluetooth Connection,
Navigation System,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Lane Departure Warning,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
Premium Synthetic Seats
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Seat Memory,
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
104.7 in
181.1 in
65.9 in
3950 lbs
