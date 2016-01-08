2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Specs

2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid AWD 4dr Limited

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,610
  • Invoice
    $31,593
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    33 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    181.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3950 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD