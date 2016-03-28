2016 Toyota RAV4 Specs

2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr SE

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,665
  • Invoice
    $28,672
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    181.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3630 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD