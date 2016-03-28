Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,665
-
Invoice$28,672
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechCargo Shade, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)181.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3630 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD