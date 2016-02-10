2016 Toyota Prius HB

2016 Toyota Prius 5dr HB Three Touring
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,100
  • Invoice
    $26,158

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    52 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3080 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars