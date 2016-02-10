Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,100
-
Invoice$26,158
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG52 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3080 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.3
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars