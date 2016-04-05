Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$36,915
Invoice$33,962
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Luggage Rack, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.8 in
Length,Overall (in)191.3 in
Height,Overall (in)71.5 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size