2016 Subaru WRX STI
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$38,995
-
Invoice
$36,820
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
19 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Premium Sound System,
Satellite Radio,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Back-Up Camera,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Navigation System
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats,
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
180.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.1 in
Other Details