2016 Subaru Impreza Wagon
Pricing
MSRP
$21,595
Invoice
$20,520
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
31 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration,
HD Radio,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
104.1 in
Length,Overall (in)
174 in
Height,Overall (in)
57.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3076 lbs
