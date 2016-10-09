2016 Subaru Impreza Wagon

2016 Subaru Impreza Wagon 5dr CVT 2.0i Premium
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,595
  • Invoice
    $20,520

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3076 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon