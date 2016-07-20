2016 Subaru Forester
Specs
Pricing
MSRP
$22,395
Invoice
$21,179
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
25 MPG
Basics
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
6-Speed M/T,
M/T
Body
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s)
Tech
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Telematics,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Back-Up Camera,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
103.9 in
Length,Overall (in)
180.9 in
Height,Overall (in)
66.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3296 lbs
Other Details