2016 Subaru Crosstrek Specs

2016 Subaru Crosstrek 5dr CVT 2.0i Limited

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,095
  • Invoice
    $23,732
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3208 lbs, 3241 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD