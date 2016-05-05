2016 Subaru Crosstrek
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$25,095
-
Invoice
$23,732
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
29 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
HD Radio,
CD Player,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Telematics,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Trip Computer,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
103.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
175.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
63.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3208 lbs,
3241 lbs
Other Details