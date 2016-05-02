Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,190
-
Invoice$22,031
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioPremium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)176.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3124 lbs, 3082 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars