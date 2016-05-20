Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,610
Invoice$29,079
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)166.7 in
Height,Overall (in)50.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2806 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMinicompact Cars