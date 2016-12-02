2016 Rolls Royce Ghost

2016 Rolls Royce Ghost 4dr Sdn
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $295,850

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 12 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension, Air Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    129.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    212.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    61 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    5490 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.8
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars