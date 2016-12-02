Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$295,850
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG15 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 12 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SuspensionActive Suspension, Air Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)129.7 in
Length,Overall (in)212.6 in
Height,Overall (in)61 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)5490 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.8
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars