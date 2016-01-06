2016 Porsche Cayman

2016 Porsche Cayman 2dr Cpe Black Edition
Pricing

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $59,200

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    97.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    172.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    50.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2998 lbs, 2932 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters