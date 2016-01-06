Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$59,200
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechCargo Shade, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)97.4 in
Length,Overall (in)172.4 in
Height,Overall (in)50.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2998 lbs, 2932 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters