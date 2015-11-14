2016 Nissan Titan XD Specs

2016 Nissan Titan XD 2WD Crew Cab SV Diesel

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $44,060
  • Invoice
    $41,351
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Diesel Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection Bars, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Vinyl Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Sliding Rear Window, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    151.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.9 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size