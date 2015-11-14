2016 Nissan Titan XD
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$44,060
-
Invoice
$41,351
Fuel
Basics
-
Engine
8 Cylinder Engine,
Turbocharged
-
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
CD Player,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Front Reading Lamps,
Engine Immobilizer,
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Vinyl Seats,
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Sliding Rear Window,
Privacy Glass,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Split Bench Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
151.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
77.9 in
Other Details