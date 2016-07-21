Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,730
Invoice$27,191
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechKeyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.5 in
Length,Overall (in)182.3 in
Height,Overall (in)66.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3492 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD