2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr SL
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,730
  • Invoice
    $27,191

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3492 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD