2016 Nissan Rogue

Roadshow Brief After a complete overhaul for 2014, the Nissan Rogue heads into 2016 with a bigger list of optional features that now includes forward emergency braking, and NissanConnect Services offering automatic collision notification, emergency call, stolen vehicle locator, maintenance alerts and dealer service scheduling. In addition, owners can set custom alerts for speed, curfew and boundary notifications to help keep a watchful eye on the younger drivers in the family. All Rogues are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque, which is connected to a continuously variable transmission that features Sport and Eco modes. Front-wheel drive is standard, while an all-wheel drive system with hill descent control is available.