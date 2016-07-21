2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S
After a complete overhaul for 2014, the Nissan Rogue heads into 2016 with a bigger list of optional features that now includes forward emergency braking, and NissanConnect Services offering automatic collision notification, emergency call, stolen vehicle locator, maintenance alerts and dealer service scheduling. In addition, owners can set custom alerts for speed, curfew and boundary notifications to help keep a watchful eye on the younger drivers in the family. All Rogues are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque, which is connected to a continuously variable transmission that features Sport and Eco modes. Front-wheel drive is standard, while an all-wheel drive system with hill descent control is available.

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,330
  • Invoice
    $22,089

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3408 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD