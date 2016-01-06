Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$34,110
Invoice$32,024
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechKeyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)118.1 in
Length,Overall (in)200.8 in
Height,Overall (in)73 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4489 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Minivans