Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$43,230
Invoice$40,346
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, CD Player, Entertainment System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsSeat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)118.1 in
Length,Overall (in)200.8 in
Height,Overall (in)73 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4553 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Minivans