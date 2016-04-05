Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,520
Invoice$29,300
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.2 in
Length,Overall (in)197.2 in
Height,Overall (in)69.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4309 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD