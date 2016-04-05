2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S
  • MSRP
    $31,520
  • Invoice
    $29,300

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4309 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD