Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,160
Invoice$33,693
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechEngine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimVinyl Seats, Cloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)146.1 in
Height,Overall (in)105.8 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size