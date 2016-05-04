2016 Nissan NV

2016 Nissan NV High Roof 3500 V8 SL
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,160
  • Invoice
    $33,693

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Vinyl Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    146.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    105.8 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size