Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,940
-
Invoice$26,007
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG28 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleWagons
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)99.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)162.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)61.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3208 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon