2016 Nissan Frontier Specs

2016 Nissan Frontier 4WD Crew Cab SWB Auto PRO-4X

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,390
  • Invoice
    $31,524
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Pickup Box
    Bed Liner

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Sliding Rear Window, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    125.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.9 in, 70.1 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size