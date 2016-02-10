2016 Nissan Frontier
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$33,390
-
Invoice
$31,524
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
17 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
5-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
-
Body style
Trucks
-
Pickup Box
Bed Liner
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Premium Sound System,
MP3 Player,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-
Tech
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Navigation System,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety Features
Tow Hooks,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Sliding Rear Window,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
125.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
73.9 in,
70.1 in
Other Details