2016 Nissan Frontier
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$26,340
-
Invoice
$25,428
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
18 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
5-Speed A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Sliding Rear Window,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
125.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
70.1 in
Other Details