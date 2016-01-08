Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$22,500
-
Invoice$21,446
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG31 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechKeyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)191.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3197 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19, 18
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars