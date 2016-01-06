2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
MSRP
$27,395
Invoice
$26,482
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
24 MPG
Braking & Handling
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio,
Premium Sound System,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Folding Mirrors,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tech
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Automatic Headlights,
HID headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Trip Computer,
Cruise Control,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air Bags
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)
171.5 in
Height,Overall (in)
64.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3285 lbs
