2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Specs

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport AWC 4dr CVT 2.4 GT

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,395
  • Invoice
    $26,482
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3285 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD