2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Specs

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport AWC 4dr CVT 2.0 ES

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,195
  • Invoice
    $21,455
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3252 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD