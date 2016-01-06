2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
$22,195
$21,455
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
26 MPG
Crossovers,
SUVs
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Aluminum Wheels
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player,
MP3 Player
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Automatic Headlights,
Trip Computer,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Bluetooth Connection,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
A/C
Cloth Seats
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Bucket Seats
105.1 in
171.5 in
64.2 in
3252 lbs
