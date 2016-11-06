2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
Pricing
-
MSRP
$26,995
-
Invoice
$26,096
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
HD Radio,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
66.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3494 lbs
Other Details