2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer 4dr Sdn CVT SE AWC
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $20,995
  • Invoice
    $20,295

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3142 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars