Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$20,995
Invoice$20,295
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)182.1 in
Height,Overall (in)58.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3142 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars