Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$19,995
Invoice$19,329
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)182.1 in
Height,Overall (in)58.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3142 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars