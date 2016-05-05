2016 Mini Cooper Convertible
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$25,950
-
Invoice
$24,595
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
31 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Bluetooth Connection
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
98.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
151.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2906 lbs,
2855 lbs
Other Details