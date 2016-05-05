2016 Mini Cooper Convertible Specs

2016 Mini Cooper Convertible 2dr

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,950
  • Invoice
    $24,595
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    3 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    151.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2906 lbs, 2855 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact Cars