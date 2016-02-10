Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,650
-
Invoice$25,440
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)168.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3300 lbs, 3235 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars