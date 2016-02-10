2016 Mini Clubman Specs

2016 Mini Cooper Clubman 4dr HB S

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,650
  • Invoice
    $25,440
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    168.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3300 lbs, 3235 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars