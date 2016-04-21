Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$45,490
Invoice$42,306
Fuel
FuelPlug-In Electric/Gas
MPG30 MPG
Battery Range (mi)19, 11
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SuspensionAir Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
TechBluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.8 in
Length,Overall (in)184.5 in
Height,Overall (in)56.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4057 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars