2016 Mercedes-Benz C350e

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 350e RWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $45,490
  • Invoice
    $42,306

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    30 MPG
  • Battery Range (mi)
    19, 11

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Air Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4057 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars