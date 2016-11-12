2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Roadshow Brief The Mercedes-Benz CLA-class continues as the company's first generation compact premium sedan, slotting in below the C-class. Launched in 2013, the CLA-class is offered as the CLA250, CLA250 4Matic and the high performance AMG CLA45 4Matic. The CLA250 models come with a four cylinder turbocharged engine making 208 horsepower, while the AMG CLA45's turbocharged four cylinder makes 375 horsepower.