2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
The Mercedes-Benz CLA-class continues as the company's first generation compact premium sedan, slotting in below the C-class. Launched in 2013, the CLA-class is offered as the CLA250, CLA250 4Matic and the high performance AMG CLA45 4Matic. The CLA250 models come with a four cylinder turbocharged engine making 208 horsepower, while the AMG CLA45's turbocharged four cylinder makes 375 horsepower.
Pricing
-
MSRP
$32,050
-
Invoice
$29,807
Fuel
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
7-Speed A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
HD Radio,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Mirror Memory
-
Tech
Keyless Start,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Telematics,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Seat Memory
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
182.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
56.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3395 lbs
Other Details