2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz 4dr Sdn CLA 250 FWD
Roadshow Brief

The Mercedes-Benz CLA-class continues as the company's first generation compact premium sedan, slotting in below the C-class. Launched in 2013, the CLA-class is offered as the CLA250, CLA250 4Matic and the high performance AMG CLA45 4Matic. The CLA250 models come with a four cylinder turbocharged engine making 208 horsepower, while the AMG CLA45's turbocharged four cylinder makes 375 horsepower.

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,050
  • Invoice
    $29,807

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel, Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3395 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.8
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars