Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$349,500
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SuspensionActive Suspension
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Entertainment System
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
-
TechRain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)179 in
-
Height,Overall (in)46.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2927 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters