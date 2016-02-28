2016 McLaren 675LT Specs

2016 McLaren 675LT 2dr Cpe

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $349,500
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Entertainment System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    46.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2927 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters