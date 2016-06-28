Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,095
-
Invoice$20,185
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)180.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2930 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars