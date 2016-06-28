2016 Mazda Mazda3 Specs

2016 Mazda Mazda3 4dr Sdn Auto i Touring

  • MSRP
    $21,095
  • Invoice
    $20,185
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2930 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars