2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3 AWD 4dr Grand Touring
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,240
  • Invoice
    $25,496

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Telematics, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Heads-Up Display, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    168.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2952 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD