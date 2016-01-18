Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,240
Invoice$25,496
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechCargo Shade, Telematics, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Heads-Up Display, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)168.3 in
Height,Overall (in)60.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2952 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD