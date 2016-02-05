2016 Lexus RX 450h

2016 Lexus RX 450h FWD 4dr
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $52,235
  • Invoice
    $49,101

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4608 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD