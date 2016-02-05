Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$52,235
Invoice$49,101
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG30 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsMirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechNavigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsSeat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.8 in
Length,Overall (in)192.5 in
Height,Overall (in)67.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4608 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD