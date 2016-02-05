2016 Lexus RX 450h

2016 Lexus RX 450h AWD 4dr
  • MSRP
    $53,635
  • Invoice
    $50,417

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4740 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD