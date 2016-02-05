Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$53,635
Invoice$50,417
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG30 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsMirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechCargo Shade, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.8 in
Length,Overall (in)192.5 in
Height,Overall (in)67.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4740 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD