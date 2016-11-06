2016 Lexus RC F

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $62,805
  • Invoice
    $58,408

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3958 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.4
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars