Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$62,805
Invoice$58,408
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.5 in
Length,Overall (in)185.2 in
Height,Overall (in)54.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3958 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.4
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars