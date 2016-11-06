Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$39,720
Invoice$37,335
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG33 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechTelematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
Length,Overall (in)182.3 in
Height,Overall (in)64.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4055 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD