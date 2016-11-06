Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$41,310
-
Invoice$38,831
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG32 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Telematics, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)64.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4180 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD