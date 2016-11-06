Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$78,820
-
Invoice$72,513
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsMirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechKeyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s)
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)121.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)205 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in, 58.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4321 lbs, 4277 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.2
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars