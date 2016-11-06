2016 Lexus LS 460

2016 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sdn L RWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $78,820
  • Invoice
    $72,513

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    121.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    205 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in, 58.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4321 lbs, 4277 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars