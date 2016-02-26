2016 Lexus GS F Specs

2016 Lexus GS F 4dr Sdn

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $84,440
  • Invoice
    $78,529
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation System, Heads-Up Display, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    193.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4034 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.4
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars