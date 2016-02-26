Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$84,440
Invoice$78,529
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation System, Heads-Up Display, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Seat Memory
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)193.5 in
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4034 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.4
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars