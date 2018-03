2016 Lexus GS 350

Roadshow Brief The GS model is Lexus' midsize luxury sedan, slotting in just below the LS flagship model in the company's line-up. For 2016, Lexus offers the GS Turbo, which comes with a 241 horsepower turbocharged four cylinder engine, the GS 350, with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, and the GS 450h, which adds an electric propulsion system to the 3.5-liter V6. In addition, Lexus offers F Sport versions of each variant, promising a more performance-oriented driving experience.