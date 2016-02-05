Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$45,615
-
Invoice$42,421
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
-
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)192.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3805 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars