Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$60,775
Invoice$57,128
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
RoofDual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Entertainment System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechKeyless Start, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Heads-Up Display, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Automatic Parking, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsSeat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Seat-Massage, Power Driver Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.8 in
Length,Overall (in)171.5 in
Height,Overall (in)64.4 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD