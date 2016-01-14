2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5dr HB Autobiography
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $60,775
  • Invoice
    $57,128

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks
  • Roof
    Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Entertainment System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Heads-Up Display, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Automatic Parking, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Seat-Massage, Power Driver Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.4 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD