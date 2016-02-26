Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$460,600
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG12 MPG
Basics
-
Engine12 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofTarga Roof, Convertible Hardtop
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechNavigation System, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)44.7 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.8
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters