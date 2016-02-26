2016 Lamborghini Aventador Specs

2016 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Conv LP 700-4 Pirelli Edition

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $460,600
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    12 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    12 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Targa Roof, Convertible Hardtop

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Navigation System, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    44.7 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.8
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters