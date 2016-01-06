Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,995
Invoice$24,350
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG38 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110 in
Length,Overall (in)190.7 in
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3496 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars